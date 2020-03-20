News

Avinesh Rekhi gives major father goals by doing THIS for his darling daughter Avira

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
20 Mar 2020 06:03 PM

MUMBAI: Avinesh Rekhi is currently seen playing the role of Sarabjit Gill in Colors' show Choti Sarrdaarni. The actor has been ruling hearts with his Punjabi avatar in the show. Avinesh is paired opposite Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who plays the role of Meher.

We all know how the entire country is suffering from the deadly Coronavirus and the whole world has come to a standstill.

Avinesh Rekhi too has taken a break from his work and making the most of it by spending time with his family. The actor is blessed with two beautiful kids and in his recent Instagram post, we can see how he is being a perfect father.

Avinesh is seen repairing his daughter Avira's kitchen and it is the cutest picture you will ever see. We can also see his son accompanying Avinesh.

Take a look at Avinesh's post:

Avinesh is happily married to his longtime girlfriend Raisa. The couple tied the knot in 2010.

Avinesh has given various father goals in this picture.

Tags Colors Choti Sardarni Meher Sarabjit Kulwant Param Bittu Jitto Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Avinesh Rekhi Anita Raj TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: 12th Mirchi Music Awards

In pics: 12th Mirchi Music Awards

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here