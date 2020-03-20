Avinesh Rekhi giving major father goals by doing THIS for his darling daughter Avira

MUMBAI: Avinesh Rekhi is currently seen playing the role of Sarabjit Gill in Colors' show Chhoti Sardarrni. The actor has been ruling hearts with his Punjabi avatar in the show. Avinesh is paired opposite Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia who plays the role of Meher.

We all know how the entire country is suffering from the deadly Corona Virus and the whole world has come to a standstill.

Avinesh Rekhi too has taken a break from his work and making the most of it by spending time with his family. The actor is blessed with two beautiful kids and in his recent Instagram post, we can see how he is being a perfect father.

Avinesh is seen repairing his daughter Avira's kitchen and it is the most cutest picture you will ever see. We can also see his son accompanying Avinesh.

Take a look at Avinesh's post:

Avinesh is happily married to his longtime girlfriend Raisa since 2010.

Avinesh has given various father goals in this picture.