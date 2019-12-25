Avinesh Rekhi or Avinash Mishra: Who donned the sardar look better?

MUMBAI: We have seen actors donning various kinds of get-ups for their roles in the TV shows. Avinesh Rekhi is currently seen in Colors' show Chhoti Sardarni where he plays the role of Sarabjit Singh Gill. The actor's character is that of a sardar and hence he has donned a sardar look for the same. Fans are loving Avinesh in this look and have showered lots of praises for it.



Here are a few glimpses of Avinesh in his sardar look.

Avinesh looks every bit of handsome in this look, and we feel he is a perfect choice for it.



Well, actor Avinash Mishra has also donned a sardar get-up. Yes, you heard it right! Avinash who is seen in Zee TV's show Yeh Teri Galiyaan shared his sardar look on his Instagram account, making the viewers more curious about the upcoming episodes. Avinash plays the role of Shantanu Mazumdar in the show.



Take a look at the video and picture shared by Avinash.

Both the actors are looking extremely delightful and handsome in their respective looks.



On the work front, Avinesh Rekhi has been a part of many shows like Tu Suraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, Chhal - Sheh Aur Maat, Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Maharana Pratap among others. Meanwhile, Avinash has previously been part of Mariyam Khan - Reporting Live.



So guys, who donned the sardar look better? Tell us in the comments.