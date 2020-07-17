Avneet has made the entire family proud: Avneet Kaur’s mother Sonia

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com already reported about popular television actress Avneet Kaur securing 74% in her HSC boards exams. The actress was happy and content with the score. (Read here: I was recovering from dengue and balancing studies: Avneet Kaur on securing 74% in HSC boards )

In a candid chat with TellyChakkar.com, Avneet’s mother Sonia Nandra got talking about her daughter’s achievements, she said, “Avneet is a very dedicated person. Everything she takes up; she does with immense dedication and hard work. She was recovering from dengue amid her exams but she coped up. Also, she never turned down the production house of her show Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga and always shot whenever she was needed. She has made the entire family super proud. People would stop praying to have a son if they have a daughter like her”.

Meanwhile Avneet has quit her show Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga and Ashi Singh has replaced her in the show.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also read: Avneet Kaur has the sweetest birthday wish for her mother )