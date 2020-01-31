Avneet Kaur and Reem Shaikh gives us major BFF goals in the latest picture

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur and Reem Shaikh are one of the top actresses of the small screen. The divas are the most famous actresses of this generation who has come a long way in their career.

Avneet is currently seen in SAB TV's show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, while Reem is seen in Zee TV's show Tujhse Hai Raabta. Both the actresses have established names for themselves in the Telly world.

We all know how Avneet and Reem are best friends and are seen them hanging out with each other on various occasions.

And now, Reem who made her big Bollywood debut with Gul Makai has been winning praises from all over.

Reem along with Avneet and her other friends stepped out to see the film. Avneet and Reem shared several pictures from their movie outing and these pictures are giving us major friendship goals.

Take a look at the pictures:

On the work front, Reem has been a part of many shows like Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, among others. Meanwhile, Avneet been a part of several TV shows like Tedhe Hain Par Tere Mere Hain, Savitri, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Hamari Sister Didi, Chandra Nandini, Twistwala Love among others.