Avneet Kaur and Siddharth Nigam come together for another project!

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur is a television actress, dancer, and social media sensation. She started her career with Dance India Dance Li’l Masters as a contestant. She then participated in Dance Ke Superstars. Kaur made her acting debut with Meri Maa portraying the character Jhilmil. She was part of the show Tedhe Hai Par Tere Mere Hain. Later in June 2012, she participated in reality television show Jhalak Dikhhla Jha 5.

The actress is currently seen portraying the role of princess Yasmine opposite Siddharth Nigam in Sab TV's Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hi Hoga. Siddharth is a television actor and model and is popularly known for portraying the role of Sahir/Samar in Dhoom 3 and is currently seen in Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hi Hoga. He also has a huge following on social media.

The duo will romance each other in an upcoming music video. They took to their respective Instagram handles to share this with their fans.

Have a look.

Credits: India Forums