Avneet Kaur asks fans to describe her in one word; a social media user writes ‘wife’

MUMBAI: Social media platforms have become an integral part of celebrities as well as fans’ lives. They bring the two closer. Via Twitter, Instagram, etc, now fans can directly interact with their favourite stars. Many celebrities almost on a regular basis share their photographs to treat fans. Fans, too, make sure to leave delightful, heart-touching, funny as well as weird comments on their posts. Speaking about the same, today, Avneet Kaur shared a photograph of her on Instagram and it invited varied comments from fans.

In the post shared by Avneet, the actress can be seen donning a stylish short black dress. She kept her hair open and painted her nails with blue-coloured nail polish.

Sharing two pictures, she asked her fans to describe her in one word. “Describe me in just one word,” Avneet wrote.

While fans used words like ‘Queen’, ‘Amazing’, ‘Super’, ‘Fabulous’ to describe Avneet, one social media user wrote, ‘Wife’. We wonder what the user means by this term!

Check out the post and comment here:

What do you think about the picture? Share your thoughts in the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.

On the television front, Avneet started her career with Dance India Dance Li'l Masters as a contestant, and since then, there has been no looking back for her. She went on to work in several soaps. Some of her TV projects include Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, and Chandra Nandini.

Speaking about her film work, she was last seen in Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2.