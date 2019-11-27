Avneet Kaur is back with a new music video Taanashah, the actress shares the teaser

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur who is currently seen as Princess Yasmine in SAB TV's show Aladdin - Naam To Suna Hoga is on a roll. The actress who has impressed everyone with her mind-blowing actings skills is all set to appear in another music video. Yes, you heard it right!

Avneet shared the first teaser of her latest music video Taana Shah on her Instagram handle and we can't contain our excitement.

Take a look at the video:

The song Taana Shah is quite dramatic and has got all Bollywood feels. Avneet as usual rocks in the song with her strong presence and her beauty is unmissable.

The teaser looks terrific and we are sure the song is going to be a super hit.

The song will be released on 29th November. Taana Shah also stars Jagmeet Brar.

