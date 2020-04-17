Avneet Kaur can't believe she cooked THIS dish; shares an interesting video

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur is currently seen in SAB TV's show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. The actress plays the role of Princess Yasmine and is paired opposite TV hottie, Siddharth Nigam. Sid and Avneet's jodi has become quite hit among the viewers and fans are loving to see this cute pair on the small screen.

Avneet has become a hot favourite among the viewers. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram, all thanks to her wonderful posts. We have always seen Avneet sharing all the latest updates from her personal and professional life.

The actress is also enjoying her quarantine and exploring new things each day and makes sure to share it with her fans through social media accounts.

After giving us a tour of her bedroom and sharing her shoe collection, Avneet has now stepped up her game and decided to try her hand in cooking.

The actress shared a video on her YouTube and it was such fun to watch Avneet donning a chef's hat.

Check out the video:

Well, Avneet has been doing lots of interesting stuff during these times and we are eagerly waiting for her next video.

