Avneet Kaur carries off Crop Tops like a diva; check out her five stylish pictures

MUMBAI: Crop tops are currently in vogue and they look super stylish. From common people to celebrities, fans of crop tops are many. If you too are fond of this fashionable top and wondering how to style this up with your different bottoms, you must check out actress Avneet Kaur’s fashion diaries. The lady aces this outfit like a diva.

Avneet is an active social media user. She has a huge fan following on Instagram and she makes sure to treat them by sharing her stylish pictures.

The actress can be seen donning crop tops in several pictures. Be it with a skirt or a pair of jeans, Avneet carried off the outfit like a true fashionista. Here we have compiled five pictures of the actress for you. Take a look.

Don’t you think Avneet nails crop tops like a diva? Hit the comment section below.

On the work front, Avneet kickstarted her career with Dance India Dance Li'l Masters as a contestant, and since then, there has been no looking back for her. She went on to mesmerize audience by acting in soaps like Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, and Chandra Nandini. She also acted in the film, Mardaani 2.