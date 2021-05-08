Avneet Kaur celebrates as she completes 11 years in the entertainment industry

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur is an Indian television actress. She has grown from a child actor to an adult actress and now a household name.

She started her career from a reality show Dance India Dance Little Champs, then Dance K Superstar, and then in TV serials Tedhe Hai Par Mere Hai, Savitri, Ek Muthi Asman, etc. She is on the list of the top-ranking young entertainers.

She was last seen as Princess Yasmine in SAB TV's Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, and her fans were upset that she quit the show.

Avneet has huge fans on the social media platform. She keeps on making entertainment videos and keeps her fans entertained.

Fans are so obsessed with her and they also show their love and affection towards her by hitting a like button and raising a million views on her post, clips, and albums.

The actress has a reason to celebrate as she completes 11 years in the industry. It was today that she had given an audition in Dance India Dance Little Champs from where her journey started into this glamour world.

The actress is overwhelmed with the love and support she has received from the fans and she thanked everyone for the unconditional love.

She shared her post where she is seen cutting a cake and celebrating her 11 years.

Well, no doubt that with a lot of hard work, dedication and lot of sacrifices the actress has come a long way.

