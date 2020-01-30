Avneet Kaur is a complete water baby; this video is a proof

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur is one of the most popular faces of the small screen. The stunning diva has won hearts with her terrific acting skills and beauty. Avneet has come a long way in her career.

The actress is one popular social media star who enjoys a massive fan following. Avneet is very active on her Instagram account, all thanks to her wonderful posts which she keeps sharing on a regular basis with her fans.

Avneet had recently gone to Phuket for her work and the diva had a gala time over there. The actress had shared several pictures and videos from her Phuket trip and they all were simply amazing.

And now, Avneet has shared the latest video where she is seen enjoying in a pool. The video shows how Avneet is a complete water baby and loves to enjoy the cool water with an amazing view by her side.

Take a look at the video:

Avneet looked hot in a stunning swimwear and her beauty is unmatchable.

On the work front, Avneet is currently seen as Princess Yasmine in SAB TV's show, Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. The actress is paired opposite TV hottie Siddharth Nigam, who plays the role of Aladdin. Fans are loving Avneet and Sid's fresh new jodi.

What do you think about Avneet's video? Tell us in the comment section.