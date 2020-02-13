News

Avneet Kaur down with ‘Valentine's Day’ fever; goes red hot but for whom?

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
13 Feb 2020 06:18 PM

MUMBAI: Valentine's Day is just a day away and everyone is prepping for this most beautiful day of love. From buying gifts for their loved ones to making plans on how to spend the day, celebrations and preparations are at a peak. 

Well, our popular celebrities too seem to have caught Valentine's Day fever and one of them is actress Avneet Kaur. 

The pretty lady is already decked up in her stunning avatar for this special day in advance. Avneet posted a series of pictures where she is seen wearing a plain red one-piece. The dress had a huge bow on it which made her overall look a stunning one. 

Check out her pictures right here:

Well, Avneet has always been on point when it comes to showing off her fashionable avatar, and with this one, the actress has surely raised the temperature. 

On the work front, Avneet is currently seen as Princess Yasmine in SAB TV's show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga opposite actor Siddharth Nigam. 

What do you think about Avneet's look? Tell us in the comment section. 

