News

Avneet Kaur BLAMED for THIS!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Oct 2019 01:41 PM

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur has been riding high on success!

Apart from proving her acting chops in SAB TV’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, the gorgeous actress is also seen in multiple music videos.

In addition to her talent, people also admire the cutie-pie for her amazing sense of fashion. Avneet has a huge fan following on her social media accounts and on popular app TikTok.

Recently, while she was shooting on the sets of her daily show, she was blamed for a bad habit.

Avneet’s co-actress from Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga Farhina Parvez took to Instagram and informed viewers about Avneet’s habit of always peeping into her mobile phone.

Farhina wrote, '@avneetkaur_13 hamesha phone me jhakti rehti hai.'

Avneet took her friend’s blame sportingly.

Have a look at the post.

What are your views on Avneet and Farhina’s bond? Hit the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Also Read: THIS is why Aveet Kaur and Siddharth Nigam are a great couple!

Tags > Avneet Kaur, SAB TV’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, music video, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt supports the cause ‘...

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt supports the cause ‘Art For Heart’
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Amit Dolawat
Amit Dolawat
Neetu Wadhwa
Neetu Wadhwa
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Abhinav Shukla
Abhinav Shukla
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth

past seven days