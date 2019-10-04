Avneet Kaur BLAMED for THIS!

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur has been riding high on success!

Apart from proving her acting chops in SAB TV’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, the gorgeous actress is also seen in multiple music videos.



In addition to her talent, people also admire the cutie-pie for her amazing sense of fashion. Avneet has a huge fan following on her social media accounts and on popular app TikTok.



Recently, while she was shooting on the sets of her daily show, she was blamed for a bad habit.



Avneet’s co-actress from Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga Farhina Parvez took to Instagram and informed viewers about Avneet’s habit of always peeping into her mobile phone.



Farhina wrote, '@avneetkaur_13 hamesha phone me jhakti rehti hai.'



Avneet took her friend’s blame sportingly.



Have a look at the post.

What are your views on Avneet and Farhina’s bond? Hit the comments section below.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.



Also Read: THIS is why Aveet Kaur and Siddharth Nigam are a great couple!