Avneet Kaur gets EMOTIONAL; Read on to know why

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur is one actress who has charmed the audience with her sweet smile and dazzling personality on television today.

Having started her career with Dance India Dance Li'l Masters as a contestant, she paved her way into the television space, and currently, she is playing Princess Yasmine in SAB TV's Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga opposite Siddharth Nigam. Avneet has been working really hard, and that has brought her huge fame and success. She had featured in a Punjabi song with Nikk named ‘Yaari’ and has also made quite a name on TikTok.

Apart from being a spectacular actress and dancer, Avneet is a best friend everyone deserves. Be it supporting her friends in their new projects or letting her hair down with them in parties, Avneet is a darling human being.

Recently, Avneet received a special surprise from her friend Krupa Lakhani as she got her initials inked on her wrist. Her gesture made Avneet emotional as she posted about it with an emotional emoji attached.

