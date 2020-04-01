Avneet Kaur gives a sneak peek in her shoe collection and we are stunned

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur is one of the popular actresses of the small screen. The diva has come a long way in her career. Avneet has been in the showbiz world for a very long time and has established a name for herself in the Telly world.

These days, due to the lockdown, the actress is at home and trying to make the most of it. Avneet is indulging in various activities to keep herself busy.

Avneet is constantly sharing all the updates about what she is up to while at home.

A few days back, Avneet has given us a sneak peek in her bedroom after she revamped it. And now, Avneet has given us a peek in her shoe collection.

The actress seems to have a fetish for shoes and owns a variety of collection. Avneet has got a very nice choice when it comes to shoes.

Kaur shared a series of Instagram stories. Take a look at the pictures:

What do you think about Avneet's shoe collection? Tell us in the comments.