Avneet Kaur proves that she is MULTI-TALENTED

MUMBAI: Television’s cutie Avneet Kaur is riding high on success.



She is currently charming the audience in the SAB TV's popular show Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga as Shehzadi Yasmine.



She is immensely loved by the audience, and her on- and off-screen chemistry with her co-star Siddharth Nigam, who plays Aladdin, is very well received, so much so that they are often mistaken as a couple. However, the duo has always maintained a 'best friends' stance.



That Avneet is a great artist and a dancer is no news! However, did you know the gorgeous actress is also great at clicking pictures?



Avneet, on Diwali eve, went behind the lens and clicked some beautiful pictures of her close-friend Ashika Bhatia.



Ashika posed like a pro while Avneet showcased her photography skills.



See the pictures.

Well, we must say that Avneet is quite multi-talented.



