Avneet Kaur of Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga TURNS MOTIVATOR

MUMBAI: Popular TV actress Avneet Kaur is always in the news for all the right reasons, whether it is her show or for her latest music album Taanashah, which proved to be a great hit. The star started her career as a contestant in Dance India Dance Li'l Masters. She made her acting debut with Meri Maa as Jhilmil. Currently, she plays Princess Yasmine in SAB TV's Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga opposite Siddharth Nigam. The actress has many hit shows to her credit.

Another reason for Avneet's rising popularity is that she is very active and popular on social media. Her TikTok videos showcase her cuteness and talent. She regularly shares posts on Instagram to update her fans. Every post of Avneet is no less than a treat for her followers and receives a great response from them.

However, off late, the actress has been missing from the scene as she is quite busy with her exams. The gorgeous actress is busy balancing her daily soap, music videos along with studies. Avneet took to Instagram and posted a motivational video for all the students who appeared for their boards.

Have a look at the video:

