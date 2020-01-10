Avneet Kaur opts for a perfect WINTER wear; looks extremely STYLISH

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur is undeniably one of the most popular actresses of the small screen. The diva has been in the showbiz for a long time now and has made her mark in the entertainment world with her talent.



There is no stopping for Avneet as she is bagging several projects back-to-back. The actress has also starred in a number of music videos earlier, which proved to be a major hit.



Avneet is very active on her Instagram account and keeps sharing all the latest updates about her work with her fans. From posting latest updates of her show to flaunting super stylish looks, Avneet's Instagram account is simply amazing.



And now, Avneet has shared a few pictures where she is seen in her stylish avatar. The actress opted for a lovely dress and paired her attire with an animal print jacket which is perfect for this winter season.



Take a look at Avneet's post:

Avneet has always kept her style game on point and her Instagram account is a proof.



On the work front, Avneet previously appeared in shows like Tedhe Hai Par Mere Hain, Meri Maa, Humari Sister Didi, Ek Muthi Aasmaan, and Chandra Nandini, among others.



What do you think about Avneet's latest look? Tell us in the comment section below.