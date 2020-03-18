Avneet Kaur sets the temperature soaring in this black dress; her NEW look will WOO you

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur, who is known for playing Princess Yasmine in SAB TV's Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, is one of the most popular television actresses. The beauty, who has also acted in the film Mardaani 2, is also a fashion diva.

The actress looks stunning in whatever she wears. She carries off her outfits with ease. Avneet is quite active on social media. She regularly posts pictures of herself to treat her fans. Her pictures not just mesmerize her fans but also give them style tips.

Avneet has yet again shared a picture of herself and boy she is looking hot in it. She wore attire in the colour combination of black and white. She kept her hair open and posed like a diva. She has set the temperature soaring in this dress and we can’t take our eyes off her.

Check out her hot and stylish look right here: