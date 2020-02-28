Avneet Kaur shares her beauty regime!

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur is popular for the role of Princess Yasmine in Sony SAB’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga. The actress continues to climb the ladder of success with various projects in her hand. Artists need to take care of their skin, which is constantly exposed to bright light and makeup.

Avneet has now shared the beauty regime she follows to always look glowing and fresh. Read on!

Water

'The easiest habit I swear by is to always keep myself hydrated. I always carry my water bottle wherever I go. Water helps flush out toxins from your body and keeps you cool to get going through a tiring day.'

Face masks

'Face masks are a blessing in disguise. If you have forgotten to drink enough water and feel completely drained. The secret to instantly get fresh and glowing skin is through face masks. They are easy to carry while travelling and is a quick fix when you feel dull.'

Eat right

'I have observed that incorporating fresh fruits and vegetables in your diet has a great long term effect on your skin and makes it clear and healthy from within. Citrus fruits like oranges are packed with Vitamin C which brightens your skin. I ensure I include fruits and leafy vegetables in my meal every day.'

Grandma’s secret recipe

'Every household has some home-made masks and face packs which our grandmothers or mothers recommend. There is nothing better than a homemade all natural treatment be it with turmeric, yogurt, lemon, or any other items that can easily be found in a kitchen.'

Credits: India Forums