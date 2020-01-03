Avneet Kaur shares her NEW look from Aladdin; looks MESMERISING

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur is currently seen as Princess Yasmine in SAB TV's show, Aladdin - Naam To Suna Hoga. The actress is impressing everyone with her mind-blowing acting chops. Avneet is paired opposite Siddharth Nigam and they have become small towns’ most popular on-screen jodi. The duo is winning hearts with their adorable chemistry and their on-screen pairing has been doing wonders for the show as well.

Avneet, who plays a Princess in the show, always manages to steal everyone's heart with her beautiful looks and her amazing on-screen presence. The show has witnessed many different looks of Avneet's character and all proved to a major hit.

And now, Avneet has shared her new look as Princess Yasmine from the show and we can't keep calm. The actress stunned in her latest avatar and her beautiful eyes managed to steal everyone's attention.

Take a look at Avneet's post:

Avneet is one of the youngest stars of the small screen who gained popularity in such a short career span. The actress made her small screen debut with Meri Maa and since then there has been no looking back. She has also bagged several shows.

What do you think about Avneet's latest look from Aladdin - Naam To Suna Hoga? Tell us in the comment section below.