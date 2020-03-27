Avneet Kaur is spending her quarantine time with co-star Siddharth Nigam's family and how

MUMBAI: After PM Modi announced the 21-day lockdown, the whole country has come to a standstill. From commoners to celebrities, everyone is staying at home and keeping themselves safe.

While on quarantine, our celebrities are trying their best to kill time in various ways. Be it cooking, exploring new hobbies, playing games, social media surfing, everything is being done.

Popular TV actress Avneet Kaur too seems to be enjoying the quarantine mode and has been doing some interesting things to keep herself busy. Apart from that, she is making sure to stay connected to her near and dear ones too.

Well, Avneet seems to be very fond of her co-star Siddharth Nigam and his family and is spending some moments with them as well.

Take a look at the video:

We can see Avneet chatting with Sid's mother while Sid and his brother Abhishek Nigam are busy playing table tennis.

Well, that's what we call friends turn family. We are simply loving Sid and Avneet's way of spending time with each other in spite of social distancing.

What are your thoughts on the same? Tell us in the comments.