Avneet Kaur talks about Dance India Dance days and breaks her silence on why she is away from television

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur is an Indian television actress. She has grown from a child actor to a household name.

She started her career from reality show Dance India Dance Little Champs, then featured in Dance Ke Superstars, and then in TV serials Tedhe Hai Par Mere Hai, Savitri, Ek Muthi Asman, etc. She is on the list of the top-ranking young entertainers.

She was last seen as Princess Yasmine in SAB TV's Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, and her fans were upset that she quit the show.

Avneet has several fans on social media. She keeps her fans entertained.

Fans are obsessed with her and show their love and affection towards her by hitting the like button and raising a million views on her posts.

Avneet was seen in two music videos, which did wonders when it came to the viewership on YouTube.

In one of her interviews, Avneet said that she was thrilled to be chosen during Dance India Dance Little Champs, and that moment was the best time as she knew that from there would begin the journey of a lifetime.

She also said that she never thought of being selected, and when Remo gave her the golden wings, that moment was unforgettable.

When she was asked why she was away from television for so long, the actress replied that she is very choosy, and until she doesn’t find anything interesting, she won’t do anything. These days, she is doing music videos as it's in trend and all are different from each other.

So, until she doesn’t get the right script, she won’t be taking up anything on television.

