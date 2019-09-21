News

Avneet Kaur teams up with Tik Tok Star Faisu in her upcoming project

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur who is currently seen with Siddharth Nigam in SAB TV Aladin will soon be sharing screen space with Tik Tok star Faisu.

As per sources  Avneet and Faisu are shooting for a music video,  the video will be sung by Ramji Gulati and will be shot in Armenia. As per media reports, many popular faces will be seen in the video such as Reem Shaikh was signed in for two music videos one of which she shot with Tik Tok sensation Vishal Pandey.

Siddharth Nigam, Avneet Kaur, Rohan Mehra, Mahima Makwana has been part of a couple of music albums.

