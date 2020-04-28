Before Avneet Kaur, these 5 actresses were offered Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga

MUMBAI: Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga is one of the popular shows of the small screen. The daily soap stars Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles. Sid plays Aladdin while Avneet is seen as Princess Yasmine.

Sid and Avneet's pair has become an instant hit among the viewers and fans are loving their chemistry in the show.

While Avneet has beautifully portrayed her role of Princess Yasmine, did you guys know that Avneet was not the first choice for the role? Apparently, five popular actresses of the small screen were offered the role of Yasmine before Avneet.

So, let's take a look at the actress who rejected the role of Princess Yasmine:

1. Gracy Goswami

Gracy Goswami has done many shows like Balika Vadhu, Bandhan and Crime Patrol among others. The cute actress was the first one to be offered the role of Princess Yasmine. However, due to some reasons, she turned down the offer.

2. Arishfa Khan

Arishfa is a popular Tik Tok star and has done many TV shows. The actress was also offered to play Princess Yasmine, however, Arishfa also rejected the role.

3. Ashnoor Kaur

Ashnoor Kaur is equally famous than the above beauties and is one popular actress of the small screen. We hear that Ashnoor too was offered the role but apparently, she did not wish to do this role.

4. Anushka Sen

Anushka Sen is another hottie of the small screen. The role of Princess Yasmine felt in Anushka's kitty as well but she didn't take up.

5. Jannat Zubair Rahmani

Jannat Zubair is very much in demand and there's no surprise to know that the diva was offered the role. However, the beauty passed the offer for reasons best known to her.

And finally, the role of Yasmine felt in Avneet's kitty and the rest is history.

Avneet is doing complete justice to it and she is definitely a perfect choice.

