Avneet Kaur touches another milestone...

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur is an Indian television actress. She has grown from a child actor to an adult actress.

She started her career from a reality show Dance India Dance Little Champs, then Dance K Superstar, then in TV serials Tedhe Hai Par Mere Hai, Savitri, Ek Muthi Asman, etc .she is in the list of top raking young entertainer. She also appeared in ZeeQ's news bulletin titled, The Weekly Rap Kaur has featured in various advertisements including Clinic Plus, Maggie and Lifebuoy handwash.

Currently, she is essaying the role of Princess Yasmine in SAB TV's Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. She is also called a Tik Tok star. She has huge fans on the social media platform. She keeps on making Tik Tok and also keeps on entertaining her fans

Fans are so obsessed with her and they also show their love and affection towards her by hitting a like button and raising a million views on her post, clips, albums, etc.

Now the actress has reached another milestone, the actress as touched 8. 1 million fans on the social media platform and her fans can’t stop celebrating this victory. Well, there are no surprises there as the young actress is a raging superstar and her fan following keeps increasing as the days go by.

Check out the post below where you can see Avneet celebrating her victory :