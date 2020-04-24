Avneet Kaur won Sidharth Nigam's mom Vibha's heart by doing THIS

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur is undeniably one of the most popular divas of the Telly world and Siddharth Nigam too is one of the top-rated stars of the small screen. Both of these stars are a heartthrob of many and have proved themselves through their talent and sheer hard work and dedication.

The beautiful actress has been in the showbiz world for a long time now. While Sid entered the Telly world a few years back and managed to establish himself in the Hindi television industry.

We all Sid and Avneet share a great bond. In fact, we have seen Avneet getting along really well with Sid's family as well.

Recently, Sid and Abhishek Nigam's music video 'Tu Mera Bhai Hai' released and it recevied a terrific response from the viewers.

Sid and Abhishek won several praises for the same and Avneet was one of them.

The actress shared a Tik Tok video where she is grooving on 'Tu Mera Bhai Hai'.

Take a look at Avneet's video:

Avneet's sweet gesture won Siddharth's mother Vibha Nigam's heart. She shared Avneet's Tik Tok video on her Instagram account and complimented her for the same.

Take a look at Vibha Nigam's story:

Well, not just Vibha but Sid also shared Avneet's video on his Instagram story.

Avneet and Sid are best friends and don't leave a single chance to praise each other.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.