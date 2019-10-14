News

Avneet Kaur's BIG ACHIEVEMENT on social media!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Oct 2019 04:54 PM

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur has charmed the audience with her charm and grace on television.
Having started her career with Dance India Dance Li'l Masters as a contestant, she paved her way into the television space, and currently, she is playing Princess Yasmine in SAB TV's Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga opposite Siddharth Nigam. Avneet has been working really hard, and that has brought her huge fame and success.
She had featured in a Punjabi song with Nikk named ‘Yaari’ and has also made quite a name on TikTok.
And looks like it is double celebrations for the girl, as she not only celebrated her birthday recently but also achieved a mark of seven million followers on Instagram. Take a look.



We wish Avneet hearty congratulations!
Tags > Avneet Kaur, social media, Big achivement, Dance India Dance Li'l Masters, SAB TV's Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Yasmine, Siddharth Nigam, Yaari, TikTok, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Avneet Kaur's birthday bash

Avneet Kaur's birthday bash
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Mansi Parekh
Mansi Parekh
Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai
Monaz Mevawala
Monaz Mevawala
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Dhruv Bhandari
Dhruv Bhandari
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth

past seven days