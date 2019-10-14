Avneet Kaur's BIG ACHIEVEMENT on social media!

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur has charmed the audience with her charm and grace on television.

Having started her career with Dance India Dance Li'l Masters as a contestant, she paved her way into the television space, and currently, she is playing Princess Yasmine in SAB TV's Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga opposite Siddharth Nigam. Avneet has been working really hard, and that has brought her huge fame and success.

She had featured in a Punjabi song with Nikk named ‘Yaari’ and has also made quite a name on TikTok.

And looks like it is double celebrations for the girl, as she not only celebrated her birthday recently but also achieved a mark of seven million followers on Instagram. Take a look.





We wish Avneet hearty congratulations!