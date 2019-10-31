News

Avneet Kaur's FAVOURITE LOOK as Yasmine in Aladdin is...

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Oct 2019 03:29 PM

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur's career has shaped up so beautifully that it is every girl's dream.

Her professional life has been going great ever since she faced the camera for the first time. We all know that Avneet is a fashionista, and many girls are crazy about her dressing style.

Well, the actress fashion sense is always spot on off the screens, but it is all the more appealing on screen in her character as Yasmine.

Check out the different looks of her as Yasmine!


And this one is her favourite...

Show your love for Yasmine in the comments below! 

Tags > Avneet Kaur, Yasmine, Aladdin, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebrities at the premiere of Terminator Dark...

Celebrities at the premiere of Terminator Dark Fate
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Chhavi Mittal
Captain Jack Sparrow
Captain Jack Sparrow
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor

past seven days