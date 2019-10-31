Avneet Kaur's FAVOURITE LOOK as Yasmine in Aladdin is...

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur's career has shaped up so beautifully that it is every girl's dream.



Her professional life has been going great ever since she faced the camera for the first time. We all know that Avneet is a fashionista, and many girls are crazy about her dressing style.



Well, the actress fashion sense is always spot on off the screens, but it is all the more appealing on screen in her character as Yasmine.



Check out the different looks of her as Yasmine!



And this one is her favourite...

Show your love for Yasmine in the comments below!