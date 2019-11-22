Avneet looks red hot in this attire

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur began her career as a child artist, but now, she is an established actor. On the professional front, Avneet is currently seen in the fantasy-based TV show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. She is nailing her character in Aladdin, that of a brave and beautiful girl who can handle the kingdom.

The little dancer from DID Li'l Masters has evolved into a beautiful girl and has mastered the art of acting. Avneet is also a social media sensation! The Instagram star's on-fleek style statement makes her the emerging fashion icon amongst the youngsters.

One of her fans has shared posts where she is wearing red attire and looking sizzling hot. Fans love her and the way she carries herself.