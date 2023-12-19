Awe! Abhinav Shukla candidly talks about his emotional experience during Rubina's pregnancy; Says ‘New challenge has kicked into my brain…’

The actress revealed the most exciting news of her life after that, and she hasn't really refrained from revealing glimpses of her pregnancy. Rubina has inspired many aspiring new mothers with her stunning pregnancy wardrobe, gorgeous maternity photos, and talk show hosting.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 12/19/2023 - 19:23
Abhinav

MUMBAI: Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik are some of the most admired couples on TV. The couple has been happily married for five years and is now expecting twins. More recent reports state that the couple has already welcomed twin girls into their family. As of right now, though, there hasn't been an official confirmation of the rumor.

Also read: Mommy-to-be Rubina Dilaik exudes maternity glow as she enjoys her babymoon

The actress revealed the most exciting news of her life after that, and she hasn't really refrained from revealing glimpses of her pregnancy. Rubina has inspired many aspiring new mothers with her stunning pregnancy wardrobe, gorgeous maternity photos, and talk show hosting.

Rubina Dilaik recently had her husband Abhinav Shukla as a guest on a recent episode of Kisi Ne Bataya Nahi: The Mamacado Show. Although she has already talked extensively about her pregnancy journey, it was time for the soon-to-be father to express his thoughts in his own words. Abhinav said the following when Rubina asked him to describe his feelings as he entered this new stage of his life.

He said, “For a man, ek responsibility kick in hoti hai jab wo kaam karna shuru karta hai, earning shuru karta hai. And doosri jab uske parents boodhe hote hai. He has to provide for them. Phir aati hai marriage, sense of responsibility and there is protectiveness that comes along with it. Aur phir aati hai when the kids are born. I have been through that journey. Jab I am going to be a father wo ek new responsibility, new challenge has kicked into my brain.”

Since he has supported his wife Rubina Dilaik during her pregnancy, Abhinav Shukla has shown himself to be a devoted father. Upon being asked about his opinion of the changes he had observed in her over the years, the actor responded with great thoughtfulness. He added, “For a man its just ten percent. For a woman its ninety percent. She is going through a lot. Uska weight badh raha hai, usmein hormonal imbalances aa rahe hai. Lot of women cannot work throughout her pregnancy. But for a man, yeh nauh mahine is not much of a work.”

Several rumors were circulating a few days ago that Rubina and Abhinav had welcomed twin baby girls into their family. It all began, of course, when Rubina's trainer, congratulated the couple and revealed that Rubina had been blessed with twin baby girls. However shortly after, for reasons only she knew, she made edits to her note. Even though Rubina and Abhinav haven't yet verified the news, their supporters have nevertheless congratulated them on the exciting news.

Also read: Wow! Rubina Dilaik opens up on Abhinav Shukla's excitement as dad-to-be and babymoon adventures

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis

Rubina Dilaik Bigg Boss OTT Abhinav Shukla Rahul Vaidya Jasmin Bhasin Rakhi Sawant Bollywood TV news Digital News Salman Khan Choti Bahu Kisi Ne Bataya Nahi: The Mamacado Show Bharti Singh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 12/19/2023 - 19:23

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
The reports of Gauri Khan getting notice from the Enforcement Directorate for allegedly embezzling 30 Cr. are all false!
MUMBAI: Film producer and interior designer Gauri Khan, who is the brand ambassador of Lucknow-based real estate...
Awe! Abhinav Shukla candidly talks about his emotional experience during Rubina's pregnancy; Says ‘New challenge has kicked into my brain…’
MUMBAI: Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik are some of the most admired couples on TV. The couple has been happily...
What! Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan gets ED notice for endorsing brand under allegations of embezzling Rs 30 Crore; Details inside!
MUMBAI: Gauri Khan, an interior designer and film producer, is the wife of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. She received...
Exclusive! “Bollywood is in my blood” – The Freelancer: The Conclusion actor John Kokken on his desired character
MUMBAI : ‘The Freelancer’ starring Mohit Raina, Kashmira Pardeshi and Anupam Kher is about an extraction mission where...
A spiritual odyssey that transcends time and holds mass appeal, Sony Entertainment Television brings viewers ‘Shrimad Ramayan’
MUMBAI : This divine epic premieres on January 1, 2024, and will air every Monday to Friday at 9 PM, only on Sony...
Game On: Navigating the Thrills of Online Sports in the Digital Arena
MUMBAI: Online sports gaming is a new genre of amusement that has emerged as an outcome of the smooth integration of...
Recent Stories
Gauri
The reports of Gauri Khan getting notice from the Enforcement Directorate for allegedly embezzling 30 Cr. are all false!
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rubina Dilaik
From Munawar Faruqui, Shreyas Talpade to Rubina Dilaik: Check out the celebrities who made headlines in the past week!
Akshay Mhatre
Amazing: Akshay Mhatre kickstarts wedding festivities in full swing in traditional Marathi style!
1
From tumultuous on-screen relationship to friendly off-screen banter, Nishant Malkani and Rakesh Paul of Sony SAB’s ‘Pashminna: Dhaage Mohabbat Ke’, talk about their bond
Vicky Jain and Abhishek Kumar
Bigg Boss 17: OMG! Vicky Jain and Abhishek Kumar get into a nasty physical fight, latter calls him, “40 saal ka buddha”
Munawar Faruqui
Must Read: Check out the BIGGEST CONTROVERSIES of Bigg Boss 17 contestant Munawar Faruqui!
Vedaant
Exclusive: Vedaant Saluja roped in for &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan