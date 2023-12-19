Awe! Abhinav Shukla candidly talks about his emotional experience during Rubina's pregnancy; Says ‘New challenge has kicked into my brain…’

MUMBAI: Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik are some of the most admired couples on TV. The couple has been happily married for five years and is now expecting twins. More recent reports state that the couple has already welcomed twin girls into their family. As of right now, though, there hasn't been an official confirmation of the rumor.

The actress revealed the most exciting news of her life after that, and she hasn't really refrained from revealing glimpses of her pregnancy. Rubina has inspired many aspiring new mothers with her stunning pregnancy wardrobe, gorgeous maternity photos, and talk show hosting.

Rubina Dilaik recently had her husband Abhinav Shukla as a guest on a recent episode of Kisi Ne Bataya Nahi: The Mamacado Show. Although she has already talked extensively about her pregnancy journey, it was time for the soon-to-be father to express his thoughts in his own words. Abhinav said the following when Rubina asked him to describe his feelings as he entered this new stage of his life.

He said, “For a man, ek responsibility kick in hoti hai jab wo kaam karna shuru karta hai, earning shuru karta hai. And doosri jab uske parents boodhe hote hai. He has to provide for them. Phir aati hai marriage, sense of responsibility and there is protectiveness that comes along with it. Aur phir aati hai when the kids are born. I have been through that journey. Jab I am going to be a father wo ek new responsibility, new challenge has kicked into my brain.”

Since he has supported his wife Rubina Dilaik during her pregnancy, Abhinav Shukla has shown himself to be a devoted father. Upon being asked about his opinion of the changes he had observed in her over the years, the actor responded with great thoughtfulness. He added, “For a man its just ten percent. For a woman its ninety percent. She is going through a lot. Uska weight badh raha hai, usmein hormonal imbalances aa rahe hai. Lot of women cannot work throughout her pregnancy. But for a man, yeh nauh mahine is not much of a work.”

Several rumors were circulating a few days ago that Rubina and Abhinav had welcomed twin baby girls into their family. It all began, of course, when Rubina's trainer, congratulated the couple and revealed that Rubina had been blessed with twin baby girls. However shortly after, for reasons only she knew, she made edits to her note. Even though Rubina and Abhinav haven't yet verified the news, their supporters have nevertheless congratulated them on the exciting news.

