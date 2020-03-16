Awesome! Is Abhira going to work together in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning the hearts of the audience with their love. The roles are played by Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod respectively.

In this video, we see that Abhimanyu and Akshara are going through a rough patch after all that banter of the Aniversary track. Now it seems that things are getting better for the duo and fans are going to witness some sizzling romance between the lovebirds. Similarly, fans are also speculating that they both might work together. Take a look at their romantic moments that are going to up in the upcoming track.

Check out the video



Meanwhile, n the show, Akshara reveals that she also knows about Neil’s adoption. However, she keeps it a secret from Abhimanyu and this becomes a big problem for them.



Furthermore, when Abhimanyu himself finds the truth, it shakes his and Akshara’s relationship.

How will Akshara handle the worsening consequences of her lies to him?

It would be interesting to know what happens next in the show.

