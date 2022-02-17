AWESOME! AbhiRa's this cute moment will take you on a nostalgic ride in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning the hearts of the audience with their love. The roles are played by Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod respectively.

Abhimanyu and Akshara played by Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are immensely in love with each other. Since their families are yet to accept their relationship. The duo are giving a sheer sense of Nostalgia of old school love. Take a look at this adorable video.

Check out the video:

Onscreen the duo are celebrating Valentine's day together and have completely painted the town red. Fans are loving this track and are very much hoping that they succeed in convincing their families to accept their relationship.

