AWESOME! #AbhiRA's love-filled moment from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is surely a GEM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love. The roles are played by Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod respectively.

Also read: Stunning! Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar Are 'Made For Each Other' in these UNSEEN pictures from the Wedding! Check it OUT!

Now that #AbhiRa is all set defend their love and convince their family for their marriage. They are setting couple goals by breaking all the barriers. Moreover, fans are very thrilled and excited to see if the duo is going to get married soon or not.

Check out the video:

Previously, in the show we saw that Abhimanyu walks back home. He is over the moon and is dancing on the way. When he came across a Shiv temple he thanked Mahadev for bringing Akshara back into his life. He is in for a major shock at home. On the other hand, Harshvardhan is upset with whatever happened at the temple. He tells the Birlas that he knew Akshara was full of drama but never realized Aarohi can betray them. He calls him an orphan and tells him that he doesn't care what he does or where he is. The family tries to calm him down.

Also read: HOT! Rubina Dilaik raises the temperature in these black bikini pictures

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

