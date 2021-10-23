Awesome! Actress Kriti Sanon proposes superstar Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati

MUMBAI: A new promo from the special episode of Sony tv’s most popular show Kaun Banega Crorepati shows actress Kriti Sanon going on her knees and confessing her love for Big B during the promotion of the movie ‘Hum Do Humare Do’.

Kriti who was accompanied by actor Rajkumar Rao was seen in a floor-length red dress, going down on one knee for Amitabh Bachchan. KBC host Amitabh Bachchan stood up from his seat and went on to dance with her as Rajkumar and the audience watched on.

Sony shared the promo with the caption, "Kriti Sanon, AB sir se karengi apne pyaar ka izhaar aur sajega khubsurat sa mahual. Yeh mohabbat bhare pal ko mat kijiye miss (Kriti will confess her love for Amitabh Bachchan and the mood will be beautiful) #KaunBanegaCrorepati ke #ShaadaarShukravaar episode mein, 29th Oct ko, raat 9 baje sirf Sony par."

Many viewers loved the moment and called it “beautiful” in the comments section. A fan reacted, “It's great feeling just dad did dance with their little princess.” Another commented, “Beautiful dance together always inspirational Big B.”

Amitabh had earlier talked about the moment in an Instagram post earlier this week. Sharing a picture with Kriti, he had written, “… ballroom dancing with the beautiful lady in red - Kriti Sanon !! … aah .. brought back those College and Calcutta days ..”

Kriti and Rajkummar will be seen in their second film together, Hum Do Hamare Do. Their new film Hum Do Hamare Do is based on the concept of adopting parents. It also stars Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah. It will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from October 29 onwards.

Credit: Hindustan Times