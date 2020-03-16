AWESOME! After Kareena Kapoor in K3G, Akshara turns into the sanskaari Poo with her fashion statement in YRKKH

Let's see if this lovely festival will finally reunite the lovers and if Akshara will finally return with Abhimanyu.

 

YRKKH

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning the hearts of the audience with their love. The roles are played by Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod respectively.     

Pranali Rathod who portrays the role of Akshara looks gorgeous wearing a beautiful lehenga. However, netizens are in shock as she is seen wearing two different footwears at the same time. Take a look at her unique fashion statement in this video. 

Check out the video   

Meanwhile in the show we see that, Akshara has returned to the Goenkas after her big fight with Abhi and now, Abhi is trying to win his Akshu back. Let’s see if this lovely festival will finally reunite the lovers and if Akshara will finally return with Abhimanyu.

It would be very interesting to see the festivities and the reconciliation of the couple

