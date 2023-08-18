Awesome! Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly expresses gratitude to THIS co-star for this special reason

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly does not require any introduction; all credit goes to her iconic performance in the hit drama show Anupamaa on Star Plus. She has gained widespread recognition for her excellent performance in the show. However, Rupali captivated millions of hearts as Monisha Sarabhai in the television series Sarabhai Vs. Sarabhai before taking on the stunning role of Anupama.

Ever since the actress joined the show, she has ruled several hearts with her amazing performance.

Rupali has a sizable fan base on social media, where she frequently updates her followers on both her personal and professional lives. She recently shared photos of her son and his buddies having a good time at his birthday party with her admirers.

Now, she thanks her co-stars Kaki from Anupama and Bapuji, who goes by the stage name Arvind Vaidya. Their motivation to perform better on the show has left her speechless.

She was posing with Bapuji and expressed her gratitude for all of the support and inspiration he has provided her. He collaborated on projects while wearing joyful expressions and bulging eyes in the early morning.

Her quote reads, “Love you Bapuji and Kaki for appreciating a good performance and being so encouraging.”

She and other cast members get along well, as evidenced by their social media posts. They never miss an opportunity to express their affection for one another.

The current plot of the show revolves around Pakhi, who experiences domestic abuse but still stands by her husband Adhik even as Anupama works to open her eyes and make her see the truth.

