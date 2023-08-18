Awesome! Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly expresses gratitude to THIS co-star for this special reason

Rupali Ganguly frequently updates her online followers on both her personal and professional life. Now, she is overwhelmed by her co-star's support and encouragement.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/28/2023 - 16:23
Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly does not require any introduction; all credit goes to her iconic performance in the hit drama show Anupamaa on Star Plus. She has gained widespread recognition for her excellent performance in the show. However, Rupali captivated millions of hearts as Monisha Sarabhai in the television series Sarabhai Vs. Sarabhai before taking on the stunning role of Anupama.

(Also read: Anupamaa: OMG! Dimpy refuses to bend down in front of the Shah family vouches to teach them a lesson; Samar gives up on her

Ever since the actress joined the show, she has ruled several hearts with her amazing performance.

Rupali has a sizable fan base on social media, where she frequently updates her followers on both her personal and professional lives. She recently shared photos of her son and his buddies having a good time at his birthday party with her admirers.

Now, she thanks her co-stars Kaki from Anupama and Bapuji, who goes by the stage name Arvind Vaidya. Their motivation to perform better on the show has left her speechless.

She was posing with Bapuji and expressed her gratitude for all of the support and inspiration he has provided her. He collaborated on projects while wearing joyful expressions and bulging eyes in the early morning.

Her quote reads, “Love you Bapuji and Kaki for appreciating a good performance and being so encouraging.”

She and other cast members get along well, as evidenced by their social media posts. They never miss an opportunity to express their affection for one another.

The current plot of the show revolves around Pakhi, who experiences domestic abuse but still stands by her husband Adhik even as Anupama works to open her eyes and make her see the truth.

(Also read: Anupamaa: Anger Out! Anuj outs Adhik from the office, Pakhi becomes the victim once again

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Star Plus Anupamaa Anuj Barkha Pakhi Samar Vanraj Kavya Rupali Ganguly Gaurav Khanna Sudhanshu Pandey Madalsa Sharma Ankush TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/28/2023 - 16:23

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Shweta Tripathi gives an update on Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein 2 and Mirzapur season 3
MUMBAI: Shweta Tripathi was recently seen in Jio Cinema’s series Kaalkoot which also stars Vijay Varma in the lead role...
Must Read! From Ameesha Patel to Utkarsh Sharma, Gadar 2 has been lucky for many celebs
MUMBAI:  Gadar 2 has collected Rs. 456.05 crore in 17 days which is excellent. The Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer...
Awesome! Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly expresses gratitude to THIS co-star for this special reason
MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly does not require any introduction; all credit goes to her iconic performance in the hit drama...
Pandya Store: Apology accepted! Amresh comes to Pandya House seeking forgiveness from Suman, wedding still on
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
EXCLUSIVE! Sheersha Tiwari BAGS Star Bharat's upcoming show Saubhagyavati Bhava 2
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We all know that a lot...
EXCLUSIVE! Vidisha Srivastava aka Anita Bhabhi resumes the shoot of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain post delivering a baby girl
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment. We all know that...
Recent Stories
Ameesha Patel
Must Read! From Ameesha Patel to Utkarsh Sharma, Gadar 2 has been lucky for many celebs
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sheersha Tiwari
EXCLUSIVE! Sheersha Tiwari BAGS Star Bharat's upcoming show Saubhagyavati Bhava 2
vidisha srivastava
EXCLUSIVE! Vidisha Srivastava aka Anita Bhabhi resumes the shoot of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain post delivering a baby girl
Splitsvilla 15
"Splitsvilla's Tempting Offer to Firoza Khan: Is she taking the Plunge into Reality TV Glam?"
Sumbul
OMG! Is Sumbul's chemistry with THIS co-star better than the one with Fahmaan Khan? This is what fans had to say
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Bekaboo actress Eisha Singh approached for the upcoming season?
muskan bamne
Exclusive! “In real life I would definitely not stay quiet.”, Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi from Anupamaa, on how she would deal with domestic violence in real life