AWESOME! Anupamaa: Here's the first look of MaAn post marriage

Shah Family's best wishes and blessings, Anuj and Anupamaa are all set to have their Grah-Pravesh. And while this is the new start for Anupamaa and Anuj, the further coming storyline will now show their 'Zindagi Ki Naya Safar'.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupama has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to family equations.      

In the previous episode, we have seen how Anuj and Anupama finally get married with the help of the Shah family and how everyone is so excited that finally Anupama and Anuj are married and they would have a happy married life and the happiest part is that Vanraj and Baa were also a part of the marriage. Here's the first look at Aunj and Anupamaa post marriage. Take a look at their amazing pictures. 

In the upcoming track, with Shah Family’s best wishes and blessings, Anuj and Anupamaa are all set to have their Grah-Pravesh. And while this is the new start for Anupamaa and Anuj, the further coming storyline will now show their ‘Zindagi Ki Naya Safar’.

