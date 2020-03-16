AWESOME! Anupamaa's Maan day ritual gets a retro twist, Deet inside

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupama has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to family equations.

This time, Maan Day gets a retro twist. As we have seen in Namaste America, the prequel to Anupamaa, the shooting is in full swing. Likewise, we see the younger versions of Anuj and Anupamaa. Take a look at their amazing video and let us know in the comments below what you think of their attire.

Check out the video

Meanwhile, in the show we see that Anupama and Anuj are finally getting married, leaving everyone surprised.

But problems have not ended yet, as soon, Anuj’s ex-girlfriend will make a shocking entry. She is still in love with Anuj and cannot see him getting married to someone else.

She will enter his life once again with the only intention to ruin his relationship with Anupama.

Anupama does not get positive vibes from her and hence starts feeling scared.

She will share her concern with Anuj, but he will pay no attention to her as his heart and mind has only Anupama. How will Anupama and Anuj deal with this new problem?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

