AWESOME! Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly shares a heartfelt appreciation post for fans

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences with different issues overall.

Rupali Ganguly who plays the lead character of Anupamaa in the show has recently won the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 for the category of Most Promising Actress in Television Series. It was an extremely proud moment for her and the entire cast as well as her family. She took it to Instagram to show her gratitude toward everyone who made it possible. Take a look at the post.

Check out the picture.

All the prominent names from the industry started pouring congratulatory messages for the actress. Moreover, Fans were happy for her and were very much hopeful that she would receive many more prestigious awards in the future.

