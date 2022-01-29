AWESOME! Anupamaa's Vanraj and Kavya aka Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma are the match made in heaven

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world.Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Star Plus' show Anupamaa is currently ruling the hearts of the audiences. From women empowerment to domestic violence, the show has targeted strong and yet sensitive topics in the show. Moreover, it has become everyone's favorite within a short span of time.

Also read: Bigg Boss 15 finale: Wow! Shehnaaz Gill’s tribute to late actor Siddarth Shukla will melt your heart

Kavya and Vanraj Shah played by actors Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty and Sudhanshu Pandey are the most loved on screen. In this video, we see that they both are doing a dreamy couple dance together that is totally melting the hearts of the viewers. Moreover, fans have also kept a ship name for the couple as #Vanya.

Check out the video:

Fans are just love stuck looking at their dance and are excited to see what's going to happen next in the episode.

Also read: INTERESTING! This is what will happen to Priya in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 after her tragic accident while saving Ram

In the previous episode, we have seen how Vanraj, Anupama, and Kavya have a major showdown and Anupama gives a reality check to Vanraj and tells him to stop playing the victim card as what she has gone through in life that’s nothing compared to what she has been through, on the other hand, Samar and Nandini will patch up and will mend their differences.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com