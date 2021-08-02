AWESOME! Arham Abbasi on his equation with Imlie co-star Gashmeer Mahajani: He is like my elder brother and what I love about him is that he has no air of being a lead star of the show

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Imlie is one of the popular drama series of the small screens.

The show has been working wonders ever since the beginning.

We have seen how Aditya and Imlie's life has constantly faced troubles ever since the Tiprathi family has come to know about Aditya and Imlie's marriage.

Things are not working in their favour as the family is extremely angry and hurt with Aditya hiding such a big truth about his life.

The relationships in the Tripathi family have become quite complicated.

ALSO READ: What! These actresses had auditioned for the role of Malini in Imlie

However, the star cast shares an equally beautiful bond off-screen.

We all have seen how the actors gel along so well with each other and their social media posts are proof.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Arham Abbasi who plays the role of Nishant was asked about his bond with Gashmeer Mahajani off-screen.

The actor was all praises for Gashmeer and said, ''I have a great bonding with Gashmeer. He is like my elder brother. We all have lots of fun on the sets.''

Arham further said, ''I had once walked into Gashmeer's room, hugged him and said 'I Love You. I just left after saying this. The reason I did this was I saw him performing a scene with some actor on the sets. He was so helpful to that actor. He never lets anyone feel that he is a lead star on the show. Gashmeer is not just a great actor but also a very good human being.''

Imile stars Sumbul Touqeer Khan in the lead role.

The show is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Ishti Kutum.

Imlie is produced by Gul Khan under her production house 4 Lion Films.

The show also stars Gashmeer Mahajani in the lead role.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: SHOCKING! Imlie: Gear up for a huge FACE-OFF between Aditya and Imlie