AWESOME! Bhagya Lakshmi's Malishka gets a new nickname from this costar, Check out

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. Fans are in awe of Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry. The characters are played by Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare respectively.

Bhagya Lakshmi's cast leaves no stone unturned for entertaining their fans on and off screen. They are proactive in making reels with the costars. Likewise,In this video we see that Aditi Shetty aka Ahana Chopra gives an adorable nick name to Maera Mishra aka Malishka Bedi. Take a look at their off camera bond.

Check out the video

Meanwhile in the show, Malishka tampers with Laxmi's food to defame her in front of the guests.

Surprisingly, as everyone in the house shouts and blames Laxmi, Ahana stands up for her.

Now, Bua gets shocked seeing Ahana defending Laxmi.

Will Bua's heart change for Laxmi soon?

The drama is going to intensify in the upcoming episode.

It would be interesting to know what happens next in the show.

