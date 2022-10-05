AWESOME! Bhagya Lakshmi's 'Rishmi', take Bramastra's Kesariya Tera on another level!

Lakshmi spots a point through which they are able to see the resort's garden, so they ask for help but in vain.
MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Bhagya Lakshmi has garnered a lot of love from audiences. The story revolves around Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when her family gets her married to a rich businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage.  

As we have seen in the current track, some sizzling romance is brewing between Rishi and Laxmi. Fans couldn't get over their bond in the show. The duo has a great bond off-camera too as fans get to see their funny gigs quite often. Likewise, take a look at this video to see what is their take on the upcoming movie, Bramastra's 'Kesariya Tera'.

Meanwhile in the show we see that Lakshmi spots a place through which they are able to see the resort's garden, so they ask for help but in vain. Somehow they manage to send Juhi out of the cave and thus she reaches the resort and asks for help. Ayush learns through Juhi that Rishi and Lakshmi are stuck inside the cave and they need to help them out as they are in a terrific state. But meanwhile, Rishi shows his disappointment as Lakshmi divorces him and reminds him of the Markesh dosh.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Bhagyalakshmi Aishwarya Khare Rohit Suchanti Maera Mishra Smita Bansal Munira Kudrati Aman Gandhi Mansi Bhanushali TellyChakkar
