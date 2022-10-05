AWESOME! Bhagya Laxmi's Rishmi takes Bramastra's Kesariya Tera on another level, Check out

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Bhagyalakshmi has garnered a lot of love from audiences. The story revolves around Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when her family gets her married to a rich businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage.

As we have seen in the current track, we saw some sizzling romance between Rishi and Laxmi. Fans couldn't get over their bond in the show. The duo has a great bond off camera too as fans get to see their funny gigs quite often. Likewise take a look at this video to see what is their take in the upcoming movie track Bramastra's Kesariya Tera which will definitely leave you in splits.

Check out the video

Meanwhile in the show we see that Lakshmi spots a point through which they are able to see the resort's garden, so they ask for help but in vain. Somehow they manage to send Juhi out of the cave and thus she reaches the resort and asks for help. Ayush learns through Juhi that Rishi and Lakshmi are stuck inside the cave and they need to help them out as they are in a terrific state. But meanwhile, Rishi shows his disappointment as Lakshmi divorced him and she reminds him of the Markesh dosh.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.