Awesome! Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan attends the Birthday bash of Vaibhavi Kapoor, Meet some of her close friends

Sumbul was initially part of Imlie and the audience loved her chemistry with Fahmaan Khan in Imlie and were deeply saddened by the fact that they will no longer be part of the show. However, she managed to impress the audience once again with her stint in Bigg Boss 16.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 03/06/2023 - 12:40
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Tellyworld. This time we have brought to you a story of your favorite star Sumbul Touqeer Khan as she recently met some of her close friends.

Sumbul participated in Bigg Boss 16 and she became one of the most popular contestants in the show.

She has become one of the popular faces of TV and She was the youngest contestant on the show.  

The actress has bought herself a home in Mumbai at the young age of 19 and recently hosted a housewarming for the same. Here her friends from the TV industry and her new group from Bigg Boss-Mandali were present.

Now, recently the actress attended the birthday bash of friend Vaibhavi Kapoor and met some of her other close friends there.

Find out here:

As we can see in the post, there are Vishal Jethwa, Vaibhavi Kapoor, Harrsh Mehta, among others and the group seems to have had a blast at the bash.

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 03/06/2023 - 12:40

