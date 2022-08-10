Awesome! Bigg Boss 16’s Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare reunite, share an adorable video, fans say “Shiv Abdu you just lit up my mood”

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has been a season of many ups and downs and the fans have been glued to the screens.

Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons with the mega star Salman Khan hosting since season 4. But this year, the game is different and Bigg Boss is coming up with Many twists and turns.

One of the highlights of the show was Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik’s bond that developed into great friendship over time. The duo have now treated their fans with an adorable video on their Instagram that has the Bollywood song “Do Mastane” playing in the background.

Netizens went nostalgic after seeing this hilarious and cute video. One wrote, “Cuties” another wrote, “Brotherly love”. One commented, “SHIBDU Is An Emotions because ek Ko Hindi nahi aati aur ek ko English nahi aati lekin heart language se baata karte hai Dilwale Bande @shivthakare9 @abdu_rozik”

One fan commented, “Shiv Abdu you just lit up my mood thank you both @shivthakare9 @abdu_rozik” Another wrote, “Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge “

Check out their post here;

It is truly wonderful to see Abdu and Shiv together having fun again post Bigg Boss 16 concluded.

What are your thoughts on their video?

Tell us in the comments below;

