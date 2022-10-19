Awesome! Check Out This Hardworking jodi of Aarohi and Akshara from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant are seen rehearsing their lines on the sets. Niyati Joshi took the moment to capture their dedication!

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities. Now, we are here with another update from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the roles of Akshara and Abhimanyu. Karishma Sawant essays the role of Aarohi.

Swarna aka Niyati Joshi recently shared a fun picture from the sets of Yeh Rishta, where Aarohi and Akshara are seen rehearsing lines before their scenes.

Check it out!

Aren’t the two sisters looking so deep in work? Their dedication to the show is something that our viewers will always appreciate!

Meanwhile in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Manjari found out the truth that Abhimanyu and Akshara have opted for a divorce. Akshara feels guilty over lying to Manish and Suhasini tries to point out how Akshara needed to do what she did. 

