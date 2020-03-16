AWESOME! Check out the cute nok jhok of Anupamaa and Baa in Aanupamaa: Namaste America

Anuj is the handsome hunk of college, and Anupama is a dancing diva. But at the same time, she is a shy girl who doesn't talk with a lot of people in her college.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 20:41
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week.  The producers are here with ‘Anupama: Namaste America’ to show another side of Anupama’s life. We will get to see Anupama and Vanraj having completed 10 years of marriage in America. 

In this video, we see that Anupamaa and Baa are enacting a hilarious reel together which will definitely leave you in splits. Take a look at the video to see what Baa is demanding to Anupamaa and how Anupamaa's reply has left her and baa in the show. 

Fans are just loving their bond and are hoping that this bond stays forover. Moreover, they are extremely excited to see what is going to happen in the upcoming episode.  

Meanwhile, in the current track, we saw that, The focus will be on Anupama and Anuj's story briefly, but it will mainly revolve around how Anupama’s dreams were crushed.

Anupama has a gang of friends including Devika. Anuj will seek Devika's help to propose to Anupama.

Life gives a shock to Anuj as he will fail. He then moves on. Later, Anupama will get married to Vanraj.

Are you excited to see the beginning of her marriage with Vanraj?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

